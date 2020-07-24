Obituary for Curtis F. Stern

Curtis Frank Stern, age 92, of Shakopee, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the Minneapolis VA Hospital.
He was born on September 17, 1927 in Allentown, Pennsylvania the son of Frank and Geraldine (Frick) Stern. Curtis is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and worked as a Master Plumber. He married Ruth Retubado on June 3, 1991 in the Philippines.
Curtis was an outdoors man, who loved to hunt, fish, camp, and recreationally pilot small planes. He had a passion for the simple things in life and was devoted to his faith. Curtis was social, selfless, and radiated with positivity. His sense of humor was pure in nature and healing to those around him.
He will be missed by his wife, Ruth; son, Ryan; granddaughter, Rylee and future grandchild; sister, Geraldine (Milton) Lenhart; nieces and nephews, Kevin, Alicia, Francine, Geraldine Geri Grabowski, Eileen and Beth; other family members and friends.
Curtis is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Geraldine; brother, Frank Bud (Nancy); sister, Betty (Joseph) Grabowski; brother in law, Joseph Grabowski; nieces, Julie and JoAnn.
Private family service at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee
