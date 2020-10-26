Obituary for Curtis O. Berge

Curtis Orville Berge, age 90, of Shakopee, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at St. Gertrude's Hospice Care in Shakopee.
Curtis was born April 28, 1930 to Henry and Betsey (Ramsey) Berge at Lanesboro, MN. He grew up on his parents farm near Lanesboro along with his eight siblings, enjoying the quiet serene life of country living. Curt attended Lodahl Country School until the 8th grade, then went on to Lanesboro Public School. He served for two years in the U.S. Army with the First Armored Division, basic training in Ft. Knox, KY, then in Munich Germany for 19 months, being honorably discharged in 1953.
He married Arlene Rude, September 25, 1954, in Peterson, MN. They resided in Minneapolis for 16 years before moving to Shakopee in 1969. After retirement they spent 20 plus years during the winter months as snow birds in Mesa AZ, enjoying the warm climate along with a wide circle of friends.
Curt was first employed at Rodgers Hydraulic, in St. Louis Park, as a purchasing agent. Later jobs included assistant sales manager with ITT and Bethlehem Steel. In 1985, he became self-employed representing various manufacturers relating to sporting goods. He retired in 1998.
He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, the VFW and the American Legion in Shakopee. Curt did volunteer work and kept busy with woodworking and reading. He enjoyed fishing and boating at his lake place in northern MN, and loved doing things with his family.
Curt is survived by his wife of 66 years, Arlene; daughters, Debra (Jack) Ranum of Fridley, Rene of Shakopee; granddaughters, Brooke and Alison Ranum; sister-in-law, Jeanette Berge; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Richard; sisters, Mabel (Clarence) Helland, Martha (Donald) Erickson, Evelyn (Leland) Stensgard, Margaret (Robert) Stensgard; brothers, Carl (Grace), Archie (June), Harvey (Verna) and Bennett Berge.
Memorials are preferred to St. John's Lutheran Church, Shakopee, Alzheimer's Assoc., or the Leukemia Society. Per Curt's wishes and because of Covid 19, private services for the immediate family will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church in Shakopee, with Pastor Gary Kinkel officiating. Interment will be at a later date at Lakewood Cemetery, Minneapolis.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee
Condolences may be shared at