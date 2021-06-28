Obituary for Curtis R. Mohr

Curtis R. Mohr, age 78, of Prior Lake, passed June 24, 2021.
A Celebration of life was June 30, at 11:30 a.m., with a time of gathering starting at 10 am, at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, in Prior Lake. Interment will be at Summit Cemetery, in Morris, MN, on July 1 at 1 p.m. Memorials preferred to Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Curtis Robert was born on November 12, 1942, to Robert H. and Aileen M. (Giese) Mohr. Born and raised in Morris, he enjoyed playing football and ultimately took on the role as Captain. Curtis graduated from Morris Senior High School, in 1960. Most of his career was spent as a chemist working for Hitchcock Industries, Control Data, Circuit Services, Advance Flex and finally at Macdermid, Inc.
Curtis married Mavis Westphal on June 6, 1964, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, in Morris and were blessed with two children. In 1969, the Mohr family moved to Prior Lake, where they enjoyed countless hours on the snowmobiles and ATV’s. After 30 years, Curtis and Mavis parted ways. He married Kitty Hamilton on September 6, 1997, at MN Valley Community Church, in Prior Lake. As a couple, they loved to travel and spend time at their winter home in Surprise, AZ.
Curtis had a deep passion for golfing, playing cards and being active in the Prior Lake Snowmobile Associations. He had a great sense of humor, loved to tease, designer of nicknames and loved coming up with new inventions. Curtis was a devoted servant of the Lord and an active member of Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Forever loved by wife, Kitty Mohr; daughter, Heidi Mohr; grandchildren, Jayde Mohr, Samairah Mohr, Zachary Wilhelm, Kennedy Bock; great grandson, Grayson; siblings, Marladene Mohr, Cindy (Rick) Swenson, Jerri Browning, Judy Mohr; sisters-in-law, Marlene Mohr, Anita Schock, Kathy Mohr; brothers-in-law, Bill Murphy, Lee Webb; and countless other family members and friends.
Preceded in death by son, Wade; parents; siblings, Ione Murphy, Harlan Mohr, Kathleen (William) Hobart, Vernon Mohr, Darrell Mohr, Diane Mohr, Ardyce Webb and brother-in-law, Robert Browning.
Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation proudly cared for the Mohr family.