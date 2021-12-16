Curtis Vernon Lundquist, age 97, of Belle Plaine, former longtime resident of Carver, died Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at the Lutheran Home of Belle Plaine.
Memorial Service was held on Monday, December 20, 11 a.m., family received friends 10 to 11 a.m. all at East Union Lutheran Church, 15180 Co. Road 40, Carver. The honorary urnbearers were his grandchildren, Jason, Jennifer, Rachael, Ashley, Jarrett, John, Leah and Brett. The inurnment was at East Union Lutheran Cemetery, Carver.
Curtis was born July 16, 1924 in Dahlgren Township, Carver County, to John and Effie (Olander) Lundquist, one of two sons. Curtis farmed his entire life in Dahlgren Township, Carver County and was a lifetime member of East Union Lutheran Church. He graduated from Waconia High School, the class of 1942. On February 21, 1948 he married Esther Carlson at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Jordan. Curtis was on the East Union Lutheran School Board years ago. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and fishing with the grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Wayne.
Survivors include his loving wife, Esther; children, Kevin (Merri) Lundquist of East Union, Carol (Larry) Pint of New Prague, Paul (Jeanne) Lundquist of Carver, Jean Marie (Bruce) Moore of Waconia; eight grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Rita Lundquist of Carver; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.