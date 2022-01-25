Obituary for Cynthia Congdon

Cynthia (Cindy) Congdon, age 71, of Belle Plaine, died Wednesday January 19, 2022 at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date.
She was born June 18, 1950 to O.H. and Roselie Almond. Cindy loved life. Married to her husband for 51 years, raised three kids, and loved nothing more than being a part of her grandkids life. Her family was her whole world.
Preceded in death by her parents. Survived by her husband, James Congdon; her children, Scott (Amanda) Congdon, Pam (Troy) Shackle, Troy (Jen) Congdon; her three siblings, and her nine grandchildren, Alexis, Madison, Tyler, Tanner, Ashton, Kaylee, Alanna, Owen, Scott Jr., and her beloved dog Sadie.
