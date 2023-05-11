Obituary for Cynthia Jane Little

Cynthia Jane Little, passed away in her home surrounded by family on December 11, 2022, at the age of 75.
She was preceded in death by her father, Elmer; mother, Mary Ellen; sister, Karen, and brothers, Charles and Richard Christensen.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Joel; children, Joel (Rose), Adam, April (Matthew) Johnson and grandchildren, Joel, Christian, Daniel and Koa; her brother, John Christensen; many other loving relatives and friends.
Family and friends will deeply miss her loving spirit and quick wit. She could strike up a conversation with almost anyone and frequently did, especially on her many trips to the ocean. Originally from California, Cindy called Savage, Minnesota her home for the past 45 years. Many of those years were spent working for Cargill, eventually retiring from her position as a regional accountant. Her keen intellect and can-do attitude led family members to call her “boss lady” long before the phrase became popular.
She was a Christian who enjoyed being of service to others and over the years gifted her time and skills in various ways including to the Savage Friends of the Library and serving on the board of the Burnsville Figure Skating Club, first as treasurer and then president. When she wasn’t wrapped up in a good book, you would often find her among her flower beds, caring for her many plants, or among her family, loving on her grandchildren. Although small, hers was always a shoulder to lean on.
A source of guiding light and encouragement to her family, she was an amazing wife, mom and grandma who will forever be in our hearts.
Join us for a Celebration of Life at the Savage Environmental Learning Center on May 28 anytime between 1 and 4 p.m.
Share a message with Cynthia's family at:
Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation