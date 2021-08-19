Obituary for Dale F. Wanninger

Dale F. Wanninger, passed away January 8, 2021, at the age of 92. Dale was born in Janesville, WI on November 16, 1928.
He served his country as a Paratrooper and was a member of the American Legion Post 580 in Chanhassen for over 55 years. During that time he was honored to have been selected to serve in the Honor and Color Guard until his health started failing.
He was welcomed into Heaven by his mother, Eva (Jim) Hawkland; dad, Rudy (Stel) Wanninger; sister, Geraldine (Jerry) Goede; mother and father-in-law, Eda (Victor) Hanson; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Survivors include the love of his life, Marcia. They just celebrated 66 years of marriage on December 18, 2020. He will be dearly missed by her and his very special son, Steve (Barb) Wanninger; granddaughters, Nichole (Ross)Kragness, Tiffany (Randy) Johnson; great-grandchildren, Drew, Alex and Lauren; nephew, Rick (Tammy) Goede; great-niece, Laura (Andrew) Good; great-nephew, Mark Goede; great-niece, Kati (Charlie) Carson; great-nephew, Kevin (Sarah) Sanford; three great-great-grandnephew, Gus, Jacob and Andrew; and many cousins and friends.
Masks required at the Graveside Service at Fort Snelling, Friday August 20, 1:30 p.m., assembly area 4 at gate 2. Celebration of Life will follow afterwards at Bloomington Event Center at 1114 American Blvd, Bloomington, the Fireside Room, park on the East side of the building. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.