Obituary for Dale H. Heitkamp

Dale Harry Heitkamp, age 87, of Minnetonka, formerly of Bel Air, MD and Carver, died unexpectedly on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at his residence.
Funeral Service will be held on Monday, September 19, 11 a.m. with visitation 10 to 11 a.m. all at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 23290 MN Hwy 7, Excelsior. The burial will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery, Carver.
Dale was born October 22, 1934 in Minneapolis, to Harry and Margaret (Hubel) Heitkamp, one of four children. He was baptized on November 18, 1934 and confirmed on April 10, 1949 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Carver. He graduated from Chaska High School and then attended Mankato State University before graduating from the University of Minnesota with a bachelors degree in biology. He proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1960 to 1962. Dale was a resident of Bel Air, MD from 1962-2022, where he was employed at Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Research and Development as a scientist, retiring in 1997. He recently moved back to Minnesota in July of 2022 and resided in Minnetonka. He was a master wood carver, meticulous in his carving and painting of ducks and other waterfowl. He enjoyed the opportunity to enter his creations in many competitive carving shows. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Eleanor Kopecky, Leila Koehnen, Lucille Kopecky, nephews, Richard Kopecky and Thomas Koehnen.
Survivors include his nephews and nieces, Dennis (Carol) Kopecky of Chaska, David Kopecky of Minneapolis, Susan Wherley of Green Isle, Diane Helmer of New Prague, Jeanne Kopecky of Minnetonka, Kathy Koehnen of Salem, MO; including, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home of Chaska.