Obituary for Dale W. Bohlke M.D.

Dale Warren Bohlke M.D., age 68, of New Ulm, passed away on November 20, 2019, in his home from pancreatic cancer.
He was born to Warren and Dorothy on February 26, 1951, and attended St. Clair High School. He continued on to Mankato State University and was a member of the University of Minnesota Medical School Duluth Campus charter class, earning his M.D. Dale married Sandra Jensen in 1976 and continued his medical training in general surgery at Hennepin County Medical Center. He practiced surgery in New Ulm and Mankato and then transitioned to emergency medicine, practicing in Shakopee, Coon Rapids, Burnsville and New Ulm, Minnesota. He retired from New Ulm Medical Center in 2011.
Dale could often be found enjoying the outdoors in many different capacitiescapturing natures beauty through photography and videography, hiking, biking, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and traveling to diverse natural landscapes with his wife and daughters. He was a member of the Minnesota Nature Photography Club and founded New Ulms and Crex Meadows Photography Clubs. His camera skills were widely usedteaching photography for New Ulm Community Education, Namekagon Barrens Wildlife Area, REI, Crex Meadows, and Yellowstone National Park and photographing and filming at Yellowstone National Park as a park volunteer. Additionally, he actively dedicated his time to Crex Meadows, Minnesota and Wisconsin DNRs, Namekagon Barrens Wildlife Area, Minnesota Scientific and Natural Areas, the Minnesota Valley Wildlife Refuge, and with Meals on Wheels. Most recently he had begun volunteering with New Ulm Community Access Television.
Dale is preceded in death by his father, Warren; mother, Dorothy; and brother, Dennis.
Survivors include, Dales wife of 43 years, Sandra, and two children Angela Bohlke, M.D., of Bend, OR, Elizabeth Bohlke of New Ulm; and sister, Donna Holt (Douglas) of Mankato and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Memorial services were at Christ the King Lutheran Church on November 30 at 11 a.m., with a visitation starting at 10 a.m. Burial followed at New Ulm City Cemetery. The arrangements are made by Minnesota Valley Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred.