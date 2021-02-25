Obituary for Dallas J. Speedling

Dallas Joseph Speedling, age 21, of Bird Island, MN passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021.
Dallas was born on April 2, 1999 in Waconia, the son of Kenneth Speedling and Lynette Roach. Dallas loved sports, especially basketball and football. He was a huge LeBron James fan. He also enjoyed playing games like 500 Rummy and Monopoly. Mowing the lawn on his riding lawn mower was a passion and loved going to family’s houses to help with the yard. Dallas was a jokester; he had a way with people and loved making new friends. His family was so important to him and he loved the time spent with each of them.
Dallas is survived by his mother, Lynette (fiancé, Robert) Roach; father, Kenneth Speedling; siblings, Zach Horstman, Nicole (fiancé, Connor) Horstman and Crystal Speedling; nephew, Zayden; grandmother, JoAnn Roach; aunts and uncles, Bill, Sherrie, Debbie, Barb, Linda, Nadine, Monique (Nate), Guy (Nancee); great-aunt and uncle, Ray and Beth Ince; cousin, Sheyanne; many other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Kenneth and June Speedling and William Roach.
Visitation is Thursday, February 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 2 p.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. A recording of the service can be found on the McNearney-Schmidt website. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Condolences may be shared at