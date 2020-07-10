Obituary for Dan J. Peters

Dan J. Peters, age 52, of Minneapolis, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 in Minneapolis.
Dan was born on November 16, 1967 in Los Angeles, CA, the son of William and Margaret (Hollweger) Peters.
Dan loved making other people laugh. He was always ready with a joke to put a smile on someone’s face. He loved attending Vikings games and had a love for Nascar “until it went wrong” he would say. One of his favorite activities was working on his model cars, and he can recall every episode of NCIS. He looked forward to tubing on the river in the summertime. He was always willing to help with projects like fixing a car or working on landscaping. He loved his children immensely and enjoyed being with his friends and family.
Dan is survived by his daughters and sons, Kelly (Kentrex) Brown, Anthony Mohr, Daniel Peters, Jr., and Amanda (Eric) Anenson; brothers, Johnny and Fred (Inger Trooien) Peters; many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces/nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Margaret (Hollweger) Peters; and sisters and brother, Cindy Anderson, Jerry Peters, and Sylvia Brown.
Visitation Sunday, July 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 7 p.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Social distancing will be observed, and face masks are required. Celebrant is Pat Sheveland. Serving as pallbearers are Johnny Peters, Fred Peters, Eric Anenson, Jerry Peters, Rich Lambright, and Colton Peters. Interment Valley Cemetery, Shakopee.
Condolences may be shared at