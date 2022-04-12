Obituary for Dan R. Eller

Dan Raymond Eller, age 65, of Chaska, died unexpectedly on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at his home.
Private family graveside services will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Moose Lake, MN.
Dan was born December 2, 1956 in Moose Lake, MN, to Donald and Esther (Mahlman) Eller, the youngest of four children. He graduated from Barnum High School in Barnum, MN, and then received a degree in industrial heating and cooling at Hennepin Vo-Tech School. He was a member of the pipefitters union and retired at the age of 61 after a longtime employee in the HVAC industry. He has been a resident of Chaska since the late 1970’s and loved fishing, motorcycles, walks, and his cat, Kelly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Eugene.
Survivors include his children, Justin Eller of Esko, Sara (Rob) Schnopp of Chaska, Danielle Eller of Richfield; ex-wife, Catherine Eller of Winthrop; brothers, David of Mahtowa and Steven of Barnum; other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.