Obituary for Dan W. Ball

Dan Wray Ball passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, July 5, 2022. A Celebration of Life was held on July 14 at Hosanna Church in Lakeville.
Dan Wray Ball was born on May 6, 1967, in Minneapolis to Robert and Carol (Lilienthal) Ball.
Dan and Diane met in 1994, and not long after they were united in marriage on April 20, 1996 at Hosanna Lutheran Church in Lakeville. In years to come, they were blessed with two daughters, Ashley and Lindsey. They went on to build a beautiful life together full of love, adventures, and memories to last a lifetime.
Dan was young at heart, and carried this positive energy with him wherever hed go. You always knew when Dan walked in the room. His presence, stories, and booming laugh were larger than life. He will be missed by the many people he touched along the way.
Dan is survived by his wife of 26 years, Diane Ball; daughters, Ashley and Lindsey Ball; dad, Bob Ball; sister, Lori (Brian) Fjelstad; mother-in-law, Helen Hokanson; brother-in-law, Steve (Mary) Hokanson; nieces and nephew, Myranda Sutter and Ali and Jon Hokanson; And many more aunts, uncles, cousins, and so many friends.