Obituary for Dana F. Battcher

Dana F. Battcher, age 59, of Bloomington, formerly of Shakopee, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019.
Dana was born on October 8, 1960, in Shakopee, the son of Francis and LaDonna (Lockrem) Battcher. Dana attended Shakopee Public Schools K-6, Long Prairie 7th grade, Fridley Public School 8th grade and then back to Shakopee where he graduated. Dana enlisted in the United States Army for three years and was stationed in Germany. After being discharged, he studied electronics for two years at Hennepin Technical College and then the Alexandria AVTI. When he returned from the Army, he brought back an African Grey Parrot, Charlie. Charlie talks quite a bit and has been with him for many years.
Dana was employed for several years by an apartment management company, doing general building maintenance, including plumbing, heating, air conditioning and appliance repair for two apartment buildings. He then became employed by the Bloomington School District as their maintenance technician. He obtained his First Class Boiler License and has swimming pool maintenance qualifications.
He also had an online business called Reel World Tape Products where he sold reel to reel tape products, equipment and accessories from his home. He had suppliers from several places in the United States and abroad, and also his customers were from several different countries, including South America, Europe and Russia.
Dana enjoyed music, water sports, flying model airplanes, playing pool and Minnesota Twins baseball.
Dana is preceded in death by his parents, Francis and LaDonna; sisters, Cynthia Lawrence and Carol Lawreance. Survivors include his brother, Terry (Ellen); nieces and nephew, Kim Kramer (Heath Williams) and Bev (Darin) Steele, Emily and Andy Battcher; great-nieces, Carly, Evie and Addie Steele.
Visitation was Tuesday, October 15, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by Memorial Service at 11 a.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Officiating was Reverend Gary Kinkel. Interment Valley Cemetery, Shakopee.
Condolences may be shared at