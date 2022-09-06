Obituary for Daniel C. Kimmel

Daniel C. Kimmel, age 70, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family early in the morning on August 31, 2022, after a battle with glioblastoma. Dan was born in Oklahoma on January 9, 1952. Dan received his Bachelor’s degree from the University of Oklahoma, and his Master’s Degree from North Central College.
Dan was an IT software engineer, and his career took him to the Netherlands and England, where he met a blond beauty, Jane Wardle. They fell in love, got married and moved to Lockport, Illinois, where they became the parents of three beautiful daughters. Luckily for all of us, they moved to Burnsville in 1998 and met his Minnesota friends through the Hash House Harriers, an international running group.
As an endurance athlete, Dan took every activity to an astounding level. His love of running translated to completing over 80 marathons. His love of cross-country skiing led him to become a Birchlegger, which means he finished 20 Birkebeiners, a 55-kilometer cross-country ski race in Northern Wisconsin. He also skied the Mora Vasaloppet several times, as well as the Twin Cities Loppet. Dan also loved the bicycle, and raced in many events in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
A lover of the theater, Dan acted in many productions over the years. He was also one to burst into song at any given time.
Dan’s desire to make the world a better place let him to a brief political career. He was a voice for the underdog and those less fortunate.
We will always cherish the time we had with Dan. We had many conversations, about life, politics, current events, and sports. He enjoyed craft beer, the hoppier, the better and a good crossword puzzle.
Dan is survived by his wife, Jane, his daughters, Elizabeth, Vanessa, and Alexandra, 6 grandchildren, his sisters, Sally and Karol, and a brother, Jon. He was preceded in death by his parents, Beverly and Duncan.
We hope you are running around in heaven, Dan, sipping on a good IPA, and watching over us. You are loved by your family, and your dear friends. We will miss you.