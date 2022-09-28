Obituary for Daniel E. Schanus, Sr.

Daniel Edward Schanus, Sr., age 54, of Chaska, formerly of Detroit Lakes and Maple Plain, passed away on September 25, 2022 at Fairview University of Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis, surrounded by his loving wife and children.
A Visitation and Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 1, 12 to 6 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska.
He was born May 19, 1968, to Larry Schanus and Laura Courteau in Minneapolis and grew up in Maple Plain, MN. Dan was the oldest of five children. He graduated from Detroit Lakes High School in 1986 and shortly thereafter returned to Maple Plain to pursue additional schooling and a career in the Twin Cities.
Dan was united in marriage to Monica Juarez on March 23, 1993. Dan and Monica have six children together. He spent a majority of his career working on medical devices for St. Jude Medical which eventually became Abbott. He was proud of the work he did that contributed to saving and improving peoples lives through medical technology.
Dan was an avid outdoorsman and deer hunter. When the family gathered near Lake Independence in Medina, Dan would often be the first one to find some activity to do outside involving the lake, whether it was fishing, swimming or running around on the ice. He enjoyed traveling up north to the Lake Kabetogama area with his kids, and other family whenever possible. More than anything, Dan was a devoted family man. His wife and kids meant the world to him.
He was preceded in death by his son, Daniel E. Schanus, Jr.; and mother, Laura Kunz.
Dan is sadly missed by his father, Larry Schanus; his wife, Monica; children, Benjamin, Michael, Zach, Alex, Sophia, Dylan and Iraiz (Esaul Blass); brother, Christopher (Sarah) Schanus; and sisters, Amanda (Eric) Christofferson; Stacie Schanus, and Sandra (Mike) Barger; and many nieces, nephews and other loved ones.
