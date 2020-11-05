Obituary for Daniel F. Anderson

Daniel Fletcher Anderson, age 60, passed away peacefully November 2, 2020 at his Shakopee home, surrounded by family, after a long battle with cancer.
Dan was born on July 31, 1960 in Robbinsdale, MN, the third child of Myron and Donna Anderson. He had many fond memories of growing up in Coon Rapids with his four siblings. He excelled in sports and played football, hockey and baseball. As an adult, he continued his love of sports, becoming an avid runner, and he ran the Twin Cities Marathon in 1998.
Dan was a wonderful husband and father who worked tirelessly to give his family everything he could. He loved God and he loved his family. Throughout his illness, his faith never wavered. He never complained about his ordeal with cancer and the treatments and surgeries he went through; his only concern was for his family. He reassured his wife, children, parents and siblings, never worrying about himself. He was a man who lived his life according to his principles, and he never backed down from what he believed in.
Dan had a lot of support and care in his final weeks and our family is very thankful for the Hospice caregivers that helped out. We will remain forever grateful for their kindness, gentleness and generosity.
Dan is survived by his wife, Susan; children Rachel, Elena and Alex; parents, Donna and Myron Anderson; siblings Kim (Dan) Eason, Dean Anderson, David Anderson, Jon (Cindy) Anderson; and ten nieces and nephews.
A public service will not be held at this time.