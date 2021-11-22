Obituary for Daniel H. Henkel

Daniel "Dan" Henry Henkel, age 66, passed away suddenly on November 1, 2021, in Surprise, AZ.
Dan was born in Pasco WA, on March 1, 1955, and grew up in Washington State. He married Nicky on June 8, 1974. They moved throughout the United States where they raised four children and finally settled in Minnesota, (Chaska/Shakopee/New Prague) in 1992. Dan built a successful business selling steel roofing working within the 5-state area. Dan retired in 2019 and purchased a home in Arizona with Nicky to enjoy retirement. Dan was full of passion, love, laughter, and touched many people. He will be missed dearly.
Dan was survived by his wife of 47 years, Nicky Henkel; son, Jeff (Jamie) Henkel; daughter, Chris Henkel; son-in-law, Sheridan Lundgren; grandchildren, Jordan and Aidan Henkel, Kyra, Zachary and Bryce Husemoen; siblings, Krishna/Debra, Rory (Kellie), John (Laura), Carla (Curt), and Julie.?
Preceded in death by daughter, Jennifer Lundgren; son, Ernie Henkel; parents, Nancy and Larry Hunter; father, Henry Henkel Jr.; brother, Brad Henkel; sister, Nancy Henkel.
Visitation will be held at Hosanna Church in Lakeville on December 8 at 10 a.m. with Celebration of Life service following at 11 a.m. Lunch will be served immediately after. Private burial on December 9 at 10 a.m. at Roselawn Cemetery in Roseville.