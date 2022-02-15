Obituary for Daniel Hovde

Daniel Hovde - Wagner Press & Graphics, passed away at the age of 68 after a short battle with lung cancer.
Many knew him as Dano, the heart and face of Wagner Press. He was a kind and generous man that would do anything to make you smile. He truly loved visiting with clients, delivering jobs, handing out cookies/donuts and most of all making people laugh.
He was such an adventurist! He loved the ocean and climbing mountains. He hated the winters and kept saying at the end to take him somewhere warm.
He wanted to take a road trip on Hwy 1 in California; that was going to be the next adventure.
As his daughter, what can I say about a man that made all my dreams come true? He was the most compassionate, gentlest, caring person, he always had my back and would do anything to help anyone anywhere.
He taught me the true meaning of being a parent, and the hard work and dedication it takes to make a business grow and become successful.
He was the joy in his grandsons life and the best dad in the entire world.
He loved my mom with such conviction they were meant to share their life together deciding where to go and how to get there.
He will be terribly missed. But I am grateful for everyone who has stopped in at Wagner Press and told me how much they loved his smile, funny attitude, strong mindset, and that extra care he put into everything he did. They all looked forward to visiting with him.
At his request there will be no service, but we would love you to share your stories with us at Wagner Press & Graphics. 211 N. Chestnut Street, Chaska MN 55318.