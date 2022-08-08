Obituary for Daniel J. Herbst

Great lover of life, of natures beauty, and of people may you be granted life eternal, beauty immortal, and the joyful company of the communion of saints!
Daniel J. Herbst, age 82, of Chanhassen, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 28, 2022, overlooking Lake Minnewashta, with the comfort of the sacraments and surrounded with love.
Funeral mass will be held on Friday, August 12, 11 a.m., at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Waverly, MN. Reception to follow in the parish hall.
Daniel was born on May 21, 1940 in Waverly, the son of Jules and (Martha) Dulcina (Fitzpatrick) Herbst. He was baptized, confirmed, and received his education at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Waverly. He worked and lived at St. Josephs orphanage in St. Paul, while delivering bread in the early mornings and juggling ROTC to finance his education at the College of St. Thomas (class of 1963). He was united in marriage to Karen A. Boll of St. Bonifacius on April 4, 1964, shortly before serving the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War in Japan. He rose to the rank of Captain and after the war, was stationed at Fort Leavenworth, KS, where he attended the graduate school of business. In 1968, when his brother-in-law, Mike (Sharon) Boll died, Dan and Karen returned to Minnesota to adopt their two nieces. He began a sales position at the Pemtom Land Company, eventually becoming president, then owner. He was responsible for numerous prominent residential developments in Bloomington, Eden Prairie, Chanhassen, Victoria, Stillwater, North Oaks, Wayzata, and Deephaven, to name a few. He also invested in and owned other companies, including Cheers Wine & Spirits.
Dan was a dedicated philanthropist, generously donating to numerous charities, political campaigns, individuals in need, The University of St. Thomas, St. Mary's Catholic Church, St. Victoria Catholic Church, and veterans organizations in his hometown of Waverly. He was civic-minded, serving on multiple planning commissions, local community organizations, and in various executive levels for the Home Builders Association where he earned multiple awards for his work.
Dan loved boating, fishing, hunting, golfing, skiing, sunsets and having a good time. He was an ever-devoted father who guided and inspired his children and grandchildren. He made friends everywhere he went and has left behind many in his native Minnesota and Florida, where he built a winter home over 20 years ago and resided with his devoted wife Karen, who preceded him in death in 2016 after 52 years of marriage.
Daniel is also preceded in death by his father, Jules; mother Duly/Dulcina; granddaughters Aniston and Taylor; sister Mary (Jack) Johnson; brother-in-law Gerald May; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Mike (Sharon) Boll; Tom Burns; and Helen (Dave) Grossinger.
He is survived by his daughters, Michele (Bernard) Schumacher of Fribourg Switzerland; Stephanie (Jim) Lucke of Atlanta, GA; Melissa (Mike) Schiena of Edina, MN; grandchildren, Myriam, Sophia, Teresa, and Nicolas Schumacher; Katie (Kyle Vachon), Madeleine, and Daniel Lucke; Lauren Collins and Drew Schiena; sister Ann May of Rogers; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Butch (Carol) Boll of St. Bonifacius, Jane Burns of Watertown, John (Bonnie) Boll of Watertown, Mary Ellen (Don) Timmers of Waconia, Norman (Theresa) Boll; many loved nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
The family is grateful to Dan's companion Sharon Kaufmann who very faithfully accompanied and encouraged him throughout the last few years of his untiring six-year fight against lymphoma.
Memorials will be donated to Dan's favorite charities including those in his hometown of Waverly or can be made directly to ones listed above.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com