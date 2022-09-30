Obituary for Daniel J. Stowell

Daniel James Stowell, "Dan", age 57, of Savage, entered eternal life on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the Mayo Hospital in Rochester.
Dan was born on November 29, 1964, in Cloquet, MN, the son of Eugene and Shirley (DeRosier) Stowell, the youngest of five children. He married Lynn Pink on July 12, 1997, in Shakopee. Dan graduated from Cloquet High School and then the University of North Dakota with a degree in Commercial Aviation. Dan always wanted to be a pilot, securing his pilot's license in high school before he had his driver's license. He realized his dream as a pilot first with Mesaba Airlines, then UPS, and since 1998 he has been with Northwest Airlines which is now Delta Air Lines, achieving the rank of Captain. Dan flew domestic and international flights.
He had many hobbies and interests, including golfing, fishing and hunting, being on the lake boating and spending time up north, a love of finance, and traveling.
Dan was generous and loved hanging with his friends and family. He had a practical joker sense of humor, was upbeat while being easy going with a competitive side. He was a gadget guy and very creative, and he also enjoyed coaching Noah. Dan's outgoing, infectious personality developed into many close friendships with many different people that have lasted for decades. Dan was very proud of his kids, he was very supportive of Lynn......he left too soon.
Dan is survived by his wife, Lynn; son and daughter, Noah and Sara; siblings, Gary (Candi) Stowell, Rick (Dana) Stowell, and Linda Boyer; father-in-law, Leo (Betty) Pink; brother-in-law, Tracy (Kristi) Pink; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Shirley; brother, Randy Stowell, and mother-in-law, Patricia Pink.
Visitation Monday, October 3, from 4 to 7:30 p.m., and Tuesday, October 4 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., both at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, October 4, at 11 a.m., at Church of St. Mark, 350 S. Atwood Street, Shakopee. Interment will be held in the Spring.
Memorials in lieu of flowers - donation to HealingFlats.org or MDS-Foundation.org
