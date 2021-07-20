Obituary for Daniel Kochlin

Daniel Kochlin, age 25, of Jordan, passed away unexpectedly on July 8, 2021.
A gathering will be held in his honor on Saturday, July 17 starting at 3 p.m., at his father’s house at 976 South Sutton Lake Blvd, Jordan.
Daniel Kochlin was born in Shakopee to Heather Fowser and Pete Kochlin on May 26, 1996. He graduated from Jordan High School and worked at Sabre as a HVAC Technician.
From the day Dano was born, it was clear he would live his life through adventure. As a child, Dano would always be found outside running around in his rubber boots and camouflage. Dano was an avid hunter and outdoorsman and took many hunting trips with his friends. When he was outside and hunting, Dano was at his best.
Growing up, Dano built many relationships with those around him, and each relationship was unique and life lasting. Dano was everyone’s best friend and he brought everyone he knew together. Dano’s friends were family, and he spent as much time as he could with each and every one of them.
Dano’s relationship with his siblings was one that was stronger than any bond in his life. The laughter, tears, fights, banter, and reconciliations will always be remembered along with his unforgettable belly laugh and endless smile. There was never a goodbye without an I love you.
He was the definition of a perfect human, son, brother, and best friend. He will be missed and loved forever.
Daniel is survived by his parents; Heather (Fowser) Kochlin, Pete Kochlin; his siblings, Courtney (Ben) Harding and Noah Kochlin; many other relatives and friends.
