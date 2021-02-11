Obituary for Daniel S. Swanson

Daniel Scott Swanson, age 74, of Prior Lake, passed away peacefully just before dawn at Fairview Ridges Hospital on Sunday, February 7, after a three-year battle with multiple myeloma. He fought with remarkable courage.
Dan was born January 20, 1947, to Morris and Phyllis (Gillespie) Swanson in Minneapolis. He grew up in Richfield and graduated from Richfield High School. In 1967 he married Grace Hoke, his high school sweetheart. The draft board soon came calling, so Dan chose to enlist in the U.S. Coast Guard.
This offered the opportunity to travel about the country, and he served four years at the Galveston Coast Guard base. He operated a rescue boat as well as working on a buoy tender. Dan took advantage of the educational opportunities offered and attended the Coast Guard Firefighting School in Philadelphia. Upon being honorably discharged, Dan and Grace returned to Richfield to raise their family, two girls, Bridget and Aimee. He took great pride in finding the best sledding hill in the winter and the most fun parks in the summer, which always included Minnehaha Falls.
Dan found work as a driver for his brother-in-law, John Trulson. When he injured his back and could not continue, he opened a small woodshop. Dan was a very talented self-taught wood-crafter. He developed an extraordinary wood finish as well. One of his rocking chairs was featured in a national woodworking magazine, Woodcraft Magazine. Dan loved music and could be found listening to almost everything from John Denver to AC/DC and Pink Floyd. He also loved to collect things, a fine collection of tape measures, knives, watches, and pens. He always knew who made the very best collectibles. His pride and joy was his 2002 Chevy pickup, which he attended to with the utmost care. He found a wonderful way to shine up his truck to perfection without having to wash it. Unfortunately, this secret will never be shared. Dan was an avid YouTuber, following Scotty Kilmer’s car repair videos as well as Street Speed 717 in hopes of winning the ever-elusive Corvette. He loved to support young start-up musicians on YouTube as well.
Dan is survived by his wife, Grace, and daughters, Bridget Swanson and Aimee (Jim) Johnson and their children Andrew, Mariah, and Matthew; sisters Carol (Dan) Engelstad and Kandi (Kenneth) Kauser, as well as many extended family members in the Twin Cities area.
Once COVID concerns subside, there will be the traditional memorial service at Fort Snelling replete with the 21-gun salute and awarding of the flag and also an outdoor event at another location as circumstances permit.
Additional details and photos available at: https://everloved.com/life-of/daniel-swanson/