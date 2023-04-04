Obituary for Daniel T. Elke

Daniel Thomas Elke, age 58, of Jordan, passed away on March 7, 2023.
A time of gathering will be held on Monday, April 10, 4 to 7 p.m., at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, Jordan Chapel and on Tuesday, April 11, 10 to 10:45 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial, at 11 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Jordan. Interment at St. John Calvary Cemetery.
Vernon and Rosemary (Sheehan) Elke welcomed their sixth of fourteenth children, Daniel was born on December 1, 1964. The community of Jordan became his lifelong place of residency. Dan graduated from high school in 1983. He married Shannon Kiecker on August 22, 1998, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Together, they raised three children, Ariel, Daniel, and Nathaniel.
Most of Dan’s career was spent as a graphic designer, with later installing and maintenance of printers. He was the lead singer of Wild Child and Groove Spoons. Dan loved animals, carving walking sticks and painting rocks. He was a car nut, loved motorcycles and being involved in his community of Jordan.
Forever loved by his children, Ariel Elke, Danny Elke, Nate Elke; extended son, Dallas Winter; siblings, Vern (Nancy) Elke, Terry (Cathy) Elke, Linda (Mark) Fahrenkamp, Tony Elke, Mike (Lori) Elke, Ann (Dave) Dettmann, Vince (Tracy) Elke, Rose (John) Johnson, Polly (Jeff) Sohler, Tom (Anit) Elke, John (Leigh) Elke, Mary Beise; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Welcoming him home in eternal life is his loving wife, Shannon, parents, Vernon and Rosemary, and infant brother.
