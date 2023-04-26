Obituary for Danielle M. Clark

Danielle Marie Clark, age 44, of Prior Lake, passed away suddenly on July 26, 2022, from complications due to double bronchial pneumonia.
She will be greatly missed by her mother, Renee (Clark); sister, Nicole (Clark); best friend/chosen sister, Jamie (Reiter); life-partner, Terri (Lester), brother-in-law, Jason (Reiter); niece, Sierra (Reiter); nephews, Myles (Reiter), Jason (JJ) (Reiter), and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, chosen family, and friends. Proceeded in death by her father, William (Bill) Clark Jr.
Danielle courageously battled and beat a chordoma brain tumor in 2002. In January 2022, she celebrated 20 years of being tumor free. Danielle loved fishing, taking pictures, golfing, decorating for every holiday, celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, Disney Villains, watching movies, all things Harry Potter, Halloween, trees and nature, 4th of July gatherings, big earrings, taking pictures, Sedona, attending concerts, wearing flip-flops, and listening to music as loud as possible.
One of her favorite roles in life was being Auntie D to Sierra, Myles, and JJ. She adored spending time playing Monopoly, putting together Legos, searching for Pokémon characters, making rainbow loom bracelets, playing Nerf guns, acting as the sports team photographer, and giving make-up lessons.
Due to her love of everything Spring, please join us to celebrate her life at the Lakefront Park Pavilion on Sunday, May 7. The celebration is an open house from 12 to 4 p.m. Please come help us celebrate everything, Danielle!
Memorials preferred by having a tree planted via the A Living Tribute organization. Danielle will always be our sunshine. Link to A Living Tribute: https://shop.alivingtribute.org/collections/a-living-tribute/products/tree-planting-with-mailed-sympathy-card