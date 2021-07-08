Obituary for Darla J. Galbraith

Darla J. Galbraith of Savage MN, formerly of Eugene OR, and Bloomington MN, got her angel wings on March 20, 2021 while her daughters held her hands.
Graduate of Washburn High School 1958. Longtime employee of Bachman's (Mpls.)
Accomplished oil and tole painter. She enjoyed traveling, playing farkle, card games, bingo, casino's, Keith's BBQ ribs, and spending time with her "grand" fur babies. She was a big fan of the MN Twins and Josh Groban. She was in her ideal place when she and her husband David moved to Eugene, OR from Bloomington, MN in 1993. She and David thoroughly enjoyed traveling to the coast, the mountains and all the other beautiful places the west coast offers. She also loved all the beautiful friendships made while living in OR. After David passed in 2014 she decided to move back to MN to be closer to her daughters. She made many new friends at her home in Savage MN. She was also very happy to also be closer to her longtime friends and relatives from MN.
She is survived by her daughters, Kimberly Dole (Sam) and Kristine Galbraith (Keith Root). Longtime friends Howard and Midge Glenna, and many other friends and relatives.
An informal Celebration of life will be held Thursday, July 15 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the American Legion, 12375 Princeton Ave. Savage, MN 55378.