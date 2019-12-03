Obituary for Darleen B. Schesso

Darleen Betty Schesso, age 92, of Shakopee, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at All Saints Senior Living in Shakopee.
Darleen was born on September 10, 1927 in Lake Benton, MN, the daughter of Otto and Elsie (Schmidt) Kopitzke. She married Norman Schesso in May of 1952 at St. Johns Lutheran in Chaska. Darleen had many passions and worked as an administrator for the Shakopee courthouse, city hall and the Chamber of Commerce. She also was a matron at the jail, secretary at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Shakopee and served on the Valley Cemetery board.
Darleen was a lifelong member of the Shakopee VFW Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing cards, working in the garden and crafting, especially making cards. During her younger years, she loved to play softball and bowl.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Norman; son, David; parents, Otto and Elsie Kopitzke; sisters, Mavis Arndt and LaVerna Schwingler; brother, Ken Kopitzke.
Darleen is survived by her daughter, Diane (Mike) Quast; daughter-in-law, Linda; three grandchildren, Robert (Mikki), Paul and Megan (Dave) Psyk; five great-grandchildren, Anthony, Zachary, Jake, Hayden and Ella; siblings, Yvonne Crandall, Orinne Jones, Carol Gregory and Linda Drayton.
Visitation is on Thursday, December 5 from 4 to 7 p.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Visitation will also held on Friday, December 6 from 10 to 11 a.m. at King of Glory Lutheran Church 2488 Vierling Dr. E., Shakopee followed by a Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Interment Valley Cemetery, Shakopee. Memorials preferred to King of Glory Lutheran Church.
