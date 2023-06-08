Obituary for Darlene E. Rosenwinkel

Darlene Emma (Carlson) Rosenwinkel, age 89, of Chaska, died peacefully on Monday, May 29, 2023 at Auburn Manor Care Center, Chaska.
Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, June 22, 11 a.m. at St. Johns Lutheran Church, Fourth and Oak Street, Chaska, with Pastor Greg Snow officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. also at the church. The inurnment will be at St. Johns Lutheran Cemetery, Chaska. Darlenes family extends our sincere thanks and gratitude to Auburn Manor staff and Park Nicollet Hospice for their loving care.
Darlene was born on June 4, 1933 in Fairmont, MN, to Theodore and Maeta (Oltman) Carlson, one of two daughters. She was baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church, Fairmont. She attended Central Grade School and Fairmont High School, graduating in June of 1951. On June 20, 1952 Darlene and Eugene Rosenwinkel were united in marriage at Grace Lutheran Church, Fairmont. Three children were born to this union, Margo, Chanda and Jeffrey. During a brief time in the military for Eugene, they resided in Killeen, TX. Then in 1955 to 1956 their home was Shakopee, and moving to Chaska in 1956 where they remained. Darlene held various vocations over the years and retired after 25 years working as a sales associate for Sears in Eden Prairie. Darlene and her family were active members of St. Johns Lutheran Church, Chaska. Her hobbies were keeping photo albums, sewing, embroidery, reading, walking and a constant challenge with the game of bridge. She especially loved playing the game 500 with her family! While residing at Auburn Manor the past 5 years, Darlene LOVED participating in all activities but especially the painting classes.
Darlene is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene (2003), daughter, Margo Steffel, sister, Ardis Carlson, and parents, Maeta and Theodore Carlson.
Survivors include her daughter, Chanda (Tom) Brown of Waconia; son, Jeffrey (Twyla) Rosenwinkel of Jacksonville, FL; nine grandchildren; Emily Steffel, Anna (Josh) Streich, Dylan (Chelsey)Brown, Madeline Brown, Samuel and Kyra Rosenwinkel and Sarah (Derek) Helstrom, Katie and Sean Rosenow; five great- grandchildren, Andelyn and Vayda Streich, Zigmond Barbero, Jax and Jovie Brown; brothers-in-law, James Rosenwinkel and Edward Rosenwinkel, Jr. and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials preferred to Auburn Manor, 501 Oak St. N., Chaska, MN 55318
Funeral arrangements are with the
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska.