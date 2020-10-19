Obituary for Darlene Hennes

Darlene Hennes, age of 83, of Shakopee, passed on Friday, October 17, 2020, at St. Francis Regional Medical Center.
A time of gathering will be on Thursday, October 22, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee Chapel. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be at the Church of St. Mark, followed by an interment at the Shakopee Catholic Cemetery.
On February 5, 1937, Darlene Agnes was born to parents Alfred and Hildegard (Busch) Von Bank. She was the seventh of eight children to be born and raised on the family farm near St. Joe. Growing up, Darlene developed a strong work ethic, which she then passed on to her five children, along with her deep sense of faith and family.
Darlene met and married Dan (Donny) Hennes on May 25, 1957 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. They were blessed with 63 years together and settled in Shakopee to raise their five children. Together, the family enjoyed spending time at their lake home in Eden Valley, MN —fishing, water skiing, having fun, and making lake life memories. After they retired, they spent many winters in Alamo, TX. She also focused time volunteering with charity groups.
Darlene worked for several years O’Keefe Dry Cleaners and later Super Valu in Shakopee, in the bakery. In her free time, Darlene enjoyed gardening, canning, working in the yard, playing cards, and stopping at every garage sale in her path. In later years, Darlene’s life was further enriched with a growing family, as a grandma and great grandma.
Darlene will be forever missed by husband, Dan; children, Deb (Steve) Wermerskirchen, Pam (Mike) Pumper, Rick (Janni) Hennes, Ken Hennes (fi ancé Brenda Johnson), Beth (Einar) Odland; 12 grandchildren, Troy (Nora) Wermerskirchen, Tonya (Jason) Palo, Tara (Jason) Schmidt, Jennifer (Kyle) Maas, Jeff (Bri) Pumper, Kelly Hennes, Kristin (Max) Hennes-Timm, Dan Hennes, Cassie Hennes, Cory (Amber) Odland, Casey (Brittni) Odland; 15 great-grandchildren and another on the way in January; siblings, Alice O'Keefe, Andrina O'Keefe, Jeron (Sandee) Von Bank; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Von Bank; other relatives and friends.
Darlene is greeted in Heaven by her grandson, Jeremy Pumper; parents, Alfred and Hildegard Von Bank; siblings, Leonette (Wayne) Sutton, Valerie (Elmer) Geis, Lorraine Belcher, Alan Von Bank; brothers-in-law, Gene O’Keefe and John O’Keefe.
Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation proudly served and cared for the Hennes family. www.ballardsunderfuneral.com