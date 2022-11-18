Obituary for Darlene I. Simmering

Darlene I. Simmering, age 85, of Prior Lake, passed away on November 15, 2022 while surrounded by her loving family.
A visitation will be on Friday, November 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 5634 Luther Rd. SE, Prior Lake. A funeral service will be held Saturday, November 19 at 10:30 a.m. with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. at St. Pauls Lutheran. Pastor Greg DeMuth will preside, and Darlenes grandchildren will act as urn bearers.
Darlene will be laid to rest next to her husband at St. Pauls Lutheran Cemetery, Prior Lake.
On June 4, 1937 in Blue Earth, MN parents August and Madeline (Oelke) Grapevine celebrated the birth of their first child, Darlene Ione Grapevine. While her childhood wasnt always easy, it was filled with love, faith, and a deep appreciation for family. While afflicted with Polio, Darlene received treatment at the Sister Kenny Institute and was able to walk away with a new lease on life. Darlene lived everyday with gratitude, thankful for the blessings in her life.
Following her graduation from Blue Earth High School, Darlene was introduced to a young man Jerry Simmering. They were united in marriage on September 25, 1959. This union was blessed with a loving family and 63 years together until Jerrys death this past July.
No matter the circumstances, Darlene was the constant uniting force in her family. She was there for the joyous moments, the difficult moments, and everything in between. Her family was her number one priority and her legacy. While Jerry worked, Darlene stayed home to raise the children. Together, they enjoyed camping trips to visit family near Fairmont, New Ulm, and St. Peter. In later years, Darlene and Jerry ventured to other destinations such as Florida, Colorado, Jamaica, and a memorable visit to the Holy Land.
Like her own mother, Darlene was a great cook and seamstress! Over the years, Darlene loved hosting family especially on Christmas Eve where she would gift lovingly handcrafted quilts. Along with Jerry, she ensured her children and grandchildren were supported and loved in all they did. The entire family knew you could always rely on 1-800-Grandma to deliver forgotten homework to school, cheer you on at sporting events, or just offer advice.
A woman of steadfast faith, Darlene was an active member at St. Pauls Lutheran Church. She participated with the LWML and quilters group, often making the baptism banners for her grandchildren and others, as well as helping with the funeral luncheon committee. Selfless and caring, she volunteered whenever possible! Darlene shared her faith with her family and reminded them often of Gods love.
Darlene is loved and missed by her children, Jay (Georgia) Simmering, Jenny (Doug) Nelson, Jason (Erin) Simmering; grandchildren, Nicholas (Leslie) Nelson, Brittany Nelson, Benjamin Nelson, Sasha (Darrel) St. Martin, Anthony (Margareth) Simmering, Alexander Simmering, Wyatt Simmering, Jemma Simmering, Brody Simmering, and Cashel Simmering; great-grandchildren, Iyanna Chapman, Danai Crimmon, Carter Nelson; siblings, Audrey (Dan) Brod, Bob (Carol) Grapevine, Donna (Dave) Harris; brother-in-law, Lloyd Jenkins; other loving relatives and friends.
There is great peace in knowing Darlene is welcomed into Heaven by her Lord and Savior and the family and friends who have gone before her. Darlene is reunited with her husband, Gerald Jerry Simmering; parents, August and Madeline Grapevine, and sister, Lois Jenkins.
Share a message with Darlene's family at:
Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation