Obituary for Darlene J. Marte

Darlene “Punk” Marte, of Jordan, passed away at the age of 81.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 5 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation (104 First Street West) in Jordan. A Celebration of Life service will be Friday, March 6, at 11 a.m. following a one-hour visitation time at Hope Lutheran Church (201Hope Avenue) in Jordan. Pastor Steve Thompson and Intern Pastor Hans Peterson will preside. Pallbearers will be Kobe, Jayden, Ernest, Chris, Dallas, Tony, Justin, and Wilmer. Honorary pallbearers are her several grandchildren. Darlene will be laid to rest at Evergreen Hill Cemetery, Staples, MN on March 10 at 12 p.m.
Darlene Janice Farber was born October 22, 1938 in Staples, to Lloyd and Ida (Fornshell) Farber. Darlene was the second of five children. She loved growing up on the family farm with her siblings, Spud, Mickey, Delores and Sharon. At a young age Darlene earned the nickname “Punk” because she was as cute and plump as a pumpkin.
As a young woman, Darlene married Gene Marte. Their marriage was blessed with six wonderful children (Peggy, Bobby, Craig, Steven, Kevin, and Mark). They settled in Jordan to raise their family. Darlene loved snowmobiling with her kids. They also spent a lot of time enjoying Spring Lake and Fish Lake on their family pontoon. Years later Darlene and Gene went their separate ways. Darlene later met her long-time companion, Dick Spencer. Darlene and Dick spent many happy years together.
Darlene worked hard to provide a good life for her family. She was a factory worker at Anchor Glass for many years. She also ran the Elf Factory Ceramics from the upper level of her garage. She had the largest selection of hand-crafted ceramics in the area. Later, Darlene started Elf Factory Day Care. She was the ultimate caregiver providing excellent care for many children during the 20+ years of her day care business.
When not working Darlene spent time with her family and enjoyed being active in her faith community. She was a long-time member of Hope Lutheran Church. She was an active member of Women of Hope and the Who’s Coming to Dinner group. She also organized countless bake sales and fundraisers for Hope. She frequently filled the employee break rooms at US Transformers and By the Yard with her delicious homemade breads and cookies.
Darlene’s life was filled with happiness, but there was also much sorrow. Darlene’s strong faith helped her through the death of three sons (Bobby, Kevin and Steven) and her long-time companion Dick. She also took comfort in the love and support that came from her family, friends and her beloved cat, Troubles. Darlene reconnected with a former coworker, Milton. There was an instant connection between them. They enjoyed their time together and she experienced great love in her last year of life.
On February 28, 2020, Darlene passed away at Fairview Southdale Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. During a peaceful prayer service in her hospital room Darlene moved on to her heavenly home. Darlene was a strong-willed woman, but she had a kind and loving heart. She will be remembered for her loving and compassionate nature.
Darlene will be remembered by her children, Peggy Marte, Craig (Darlene) Marte, Mark (Cheryl) Marte; grandkids, Ben (Colleen), Ernest (Amber), Brett, Chris, Tony, Nikki, Sierra (Justin), April (Dallas), Whitney, Savannah (Derek); several great-grandkids; siblings, Art "Spud" (Carol) Farber, Mickey (Donna) Farber; and soulmate, Milton.
Darlene was greeted in Heaven by her long-time companion, Dick Spencer; sons, Bobby, Kevin and Steven Marte; daughter-in-law, Kristine Marte; sisters, Delores (Gary) Wing & Sharon (Rollie) Smith.
