Obituary for Darlene L. Amrhein

Darlene L. "Nana" (Hennen) Amrhein, age 83, of Minnetonka, formerly of Shakopee, passed away on Monday, November 1, 2021.
Darlene is survived by her husband, Arnie; children, Lynn Purcell, and Lori (Mike) Dolan; grandchildren, Heather Discher, Adam Purcell (Hanaa Bakr) and Alissa Dolan; great-grandchildren, Lindsey, Addison, Brinley and Weston; special neighbors, Dis, Amy, Izadora McDevitt. Preceded by parents, Melvin and Phyllis Hennen.
Visitation was Friday, November 5 from 4 to 7 p.m., concluding with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Avenue East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Private family interment, Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Children's Minnesota Hospital, Minneapolis.
