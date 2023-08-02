Obituary for Darlene M. Vogel

Darlene Marjorie (Tesch) Vogel, age 90, of Chaska, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at her home.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 11, 11 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 West Second Street, Chaska, with Father Tony VanderLoop presiding. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the Mass. The inurnment will be at Guardian Angels Catholic Cemetery, Chaska.
Darlene was born May 26, 1933 in Tonka Bay, to George and Gladys (Brue) Tesch, one of five children. She graduated from Mound High School in 1951. On June 18, 1955 she married Roger Vogel at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, Chaska – they had three children. Darlene and Roger lived in rural Chaska since 1955 – Roger died in May of 2010. Darlene was employed at a secretary/accountant for Mueller’s Gravel Pit and at Rosemount. Darlene moved into Chaska Heights Independent Living in 2019. She also worked in the Chaska Public schools in food service. She enjoyed the casino, cards, crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles, shopping, socializing with friends and was an avid Twins and Vikings fan.
Darlene was preceded in death by her husband, Roger, her parents, brother, Harvey “Skip” and sister, Delores Day.
Survivors include her children, Sandra Vogel of Minneapolis, James Vogel of Oakland, IA and David Vogel of Chaska; eight grandchildren, Lyndsey (Kevin) Modderman, Allyson, Nicole, Chad, Taylor (Alan) Bladt, Dillon (Chastity), Jacob and Monica; six great- grandchildren; brothers, George Tesch of Olivia and Don (Shirley) Tesch of Chaska; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.