Obituary for Darrel R. Nelson

Darrel R. Nelson, 73 of Jordan, passed away at the Veterans Hospital in Minneapolis on September 14, 2021.
Darrel was born one of 11 children to Reissnor and Rose (Schmitt) Nelson on June 11, 1948 in Minneapolis.
He grew up in the Brentwood area of Jordan. He entered the US Navy on January 21, 1969 and was honorably discharged on January 17, 1974. When he returned home, he worked at Theradyne Healthcare Products and then US Transformer. He also enjoyed volunteering with the Jordan Brewers baseball team.
Darrel was a very kind man to all and enjoyed being outside walking around town.
He also enjoyed the Minnesota Vikings, Twins games and Old Time Country Music.
Darrel is survived by: siblings, Mary Ann Hagg, Robert Nelson and Sheldon Nelson. Other loving relatives include in laws, nieces and nephews, as well as dear friends, coworkers, neighbors and his buddy Charlie.
He was greeted in heaven by his parents, Reissnor and Rose Nelson; siblings, Dorothy Nelson, Eileen Nelson, Rosemary Donaldson, Roger Nelson, Donald Nelson, Theodore Nelson and Joseph Nelson.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 16 at 12:30 p.m. at the Wagner Funeral Home Jordan Chapel with a visitation at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery immediately following Service with lunch served at the Funeral Home.
Arrangements are with the
Wagner Funeral Home of Jordan.