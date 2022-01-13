Obituary for Darrin D. Bahr

Darrin David Bahr, age 54, of rural Gilbert, died Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Essentia Health – St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
Funeral service for Darrin was 11 a.m. Friday, January 14 at Assembly of God Church in Aurora with Pastor Derrick DeTurk officiated. Visitation was Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora and continued for one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Burial was in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Duluth.
He was born May 4, 1967 in Little Rock Arkansas Air Force Base Hospital to Ronald and Shirley (Markgraf) Bahr. Darrin was a graduate of Jordan High School and later earned his Bachelors Degree in Business Management from Mankato State University. He married Dawn Gerdes and to that marriage Ashlee, Britnee and Brennan were born. He worked at Anchor Glass in Shakopee and later moved to Las Vegas.
Following his divorce from Dawn, he married Christine Abrahamson on March 23, 2011 in Playa DelCarmen, Mexico. Together they had Jaxxson and Rykker. Darrin currently worked for MinnTac as a heavy equipment operator.
Darrin enjoyed four wheeling and snowmobiling. He was a dedicated Minnesota Viking fan who enjoyed playing football with his sons.
Survivors include his wife, Christine; children: Ashlee (Boe) Dennett, Britnee (Dante) Guzman, Brennan Bahr, Jaxxson Bahr and Rykker Bahr; parents: Ronald Bahr and Shirley Bombach; grandmother, Gladys Markgraf; step-father, Ken Bombach; grandchildren: Alex, Ryan, Kaden, Eric, Kaylin, Jordan and Ryland; siblings: Mitchell (Michelle) Bahr and Aimee Bahr; niece, Azzaria Felix; nephew, Brandonn Bahr; in-laws: Charlie and Robin Abrahamson.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Leonard and Dorothy Bahr and David Markgraf; uncle, Larry Bahr; cousin, Jerome Bahr.