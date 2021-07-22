Obituary for Dave Stephens

Dave Stephens, age 66, of Shakopee, passed away July 13, 2021.
A Time of Gathering was held Monday, July 19 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. concluding with brief prayers and a reception following at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation (833 S Marschall Rd.) in Shakopee.
Dave was born October 9, 1954 in Shakopee to parents, Milo and Dorothy (Demers) Stephens.
On January 22, 1988 David was united in marriage to Linda Hartzell. Together, they enjoyed bowling and spending time with family. Dave was a fan of the Minnesota Vikings, and he loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.
David is survived by his daughter, Tiffany Stephens; step-daughter, Shari Jerome; grandchildren, Jacob (Christina) Jerome, Nathan (Dominique) Jerome, Branden (Sam) Jerome; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Jerome, Hailey Jerome, James Jerome, Christian Jerome, Carsen Jerome; siblings, Butch Stephens, Mike Stephens, Julie Meyer, Alan Stephens, Louie Stephen, John Stephens; many other relatives and friends.
David is welcomed into Heaven by his wife, Linda Lila Stephens; parents; siblings, Dottie Habeck and Putty Stephens.
Arrangements with Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation. www.BallardSunderFuneral.com