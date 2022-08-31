Obituary for Dave Young

Dave Young, age 82, of Chaska, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Sunday, August 28, 2022. David Paul Young was born July 15, 1940, to Lillian (Anderson) and Jack Young in Grand Forks, ND. Dave was the youngest brother to John, Tom and Dick and a loving big brother to his sister Linda. After attending school in Grand Forks, Dave joined the Marines at 17 years of age, serving at Camp Pendleton and spending time in Okinawa. Dave was proud to be a Marine and serve his country it was the foundation for a life filled with service, work ethic, loyalty, and integrity. When he returned home from Service, he met Carole Fuglesten of Buxton ND on a blind date and were married shortly thereafter on June 9, 1962. Dave and Carole had an enviable 60-year marriage filled with love, devotion, and adventure.
Dave and Carole have two daughters, Robyn and Shelby; they both viewed raising their girls as their most important job. In addition, Dave deployed his talents as a long-time employee of Williams Steel and Hardware, providing exceptional and dedicated service to his customers for many years throughout North Dakota and Minnesota, a job that led the family to Minot, Bismarck, Mankato and St. Cloud. When Dave and Carole retired, they built their dream home on Leech Lake in Northern MN. Later, they moved to Chaska to be closer to family.
Dave loved being with his family, playing pool and chess, going for a run or a walk, watching sports, enjoying great meals whether at home or out, and occasionally enjoying a cold beer.
Dave is survived by his wife Carole, daughters, Robyn Young of Chaska and Shelby (Pete) Donovan of Lake Elmo; granddaughter, Emily (Matthew) McIntosh of Edina MN and great-grandchildren, Abel and Jolene; grandson, Dominic (Amanda Oelker) Picciano of White Bear Lake and a great-granddaughter due October 2022; and his brother, Tom of Pharr, TX. Dave was a loving patriarch over an extended family of nieces and nephews, and their families.
The family would like to recognize the services delivered by the Veterans Administration, including the VA clinic in St. Cloud, as well as Allina Hospice and BrightStar Care. The family sends prayers and support for all families managing the complexities of lovingly and respectfully caring for loved ones with dementia.
The Celebration of Life will be held at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church, 7150 Rolling Acres Road in Victoria on Friday, September 9 at 11 a.m.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.