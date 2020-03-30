Obituary for David A. Moodie

David Alexander Moodie, aged 66, of Eden Prairie, passed away on March 21, 2020 at Walker Methodist Health Center in Minneapolis. Cause of death was aspiration pneumonia, with history of Parkinson's, and stroke.
David was born in Washington, DC, on November 6, 1953. After graduation from high school, he continued studies and received an associate's degree from Northern Virginia Community College.
David was married to Jane on August 16, 1996; they were married 23.5 years.
David worked as lot attendant for Enterprise Holdings for 3.5 years. He enjoyed singing karaoke, playing cards, watching TV, and following politics and weather.
David is survived by his wife, Jane; son, Jon; brother, Doug, and other family and friends.
A celebration of life service was held at Hamline Methodist Church on March 25, with his immediate family in attendance.
David's family shows gratitude to all the thoughtful, dedicated nurses and staff involved in David's care.