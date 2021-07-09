Obituary for David A. Sletten

David A. Sletten, age 79, of Minneapolis passed away Monday, July 5, 2021.
Funeral 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Parkside Church (9560 Paradise Lane) in Waconia. Visitation held at the church Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to the time of service. Interment Zoar Moravian Cemetery in rural Waconia. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.
David was the Pastor of Valley Evangelical Free Church of Chaska serving on staff from 1976 to 2008.
David is preceded in death by his Wife, Melody Sletten; Parents, Maurice and Alice Sletten; Brother, Dr. Richard Sletten; Father-in-law, Lloyd Reece; Brother-in-law, David Thrasher.
David is survived by his loving family: Wife, Cheryl Sletten; Children, Mark Sletten and wife Kirsten, Holly Moline and husband Craig, Peter Sletten, Erik Sletten and wife Eileen, Paul Sletten and wife Nicole, Greg Sletten, and wife Stacy, Denny Burda and wife Merina, Jami Wheeler and husband James, Whitney Sletten; Grandchildren, Molly Sletten, Tara Moline, Katy Fish and husband Kyle, Zach Sletten, Sheldon Sletten, Sabre Sletten, Emily Allen, August Sletten, Lilly Sletten, Elsa Sletten, Ben Sletten, Andrew Sletten, Abbey Sletten, Isabella Sletten, Olivia Wheeler, Austin Reece; Great Grandchildren, Miles Fish, Melody Fish, Rex Fish; Sisters, Mary Drenk and husband Rick, Norma Thrasher; Mother-in-law, Marlise Reece; Nieces, Nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.
