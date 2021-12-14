Obituary for David A. Sweet

David “Dave” A. Sweet, age 71, of Shakopee, peacefully passed away from Covid/Pneumonia on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.
Dave was born on November 5, 1950 in Sheldon, MN the son of Alfred and Eleanor Sweet. He married Deb Reichel on May 6, 1972 in Bloomington. Dave attended Staples Vo Tech school where he studied to become a heavy equipment mechanic. He began working for Ziegler CAT in June of 1970 and after almost 47 years, retired in May of 2017.
Dave raced, worked & frequented Raceway Park, Elko Speedway and Brainerd International Raceway. He was the founder of Mopars in the Park Car Show and co-founder of the Midwest Mopar Car Club. He also founded Scott County Kids, which is currently in its 27th year. He enjoyed going camping, loved spending time with his granddaughters, trips to Mexico, traveling to NASCAR events and enjoyed being in his garage working on friends & family vehicles.
He will be greatly missed by his wife of 49 years, Deb; son, Brian (Jill); granddaughters, Erica and Taylor; sister, Idelle Eide; many other relatives and friends. He was greeted in heaven by his parents, Alfred and Eleanor; siblings, Lancing Sweet and Aloyise Johnson.
A celebration of Dave's life will be held in the spring.
McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Condolences may be shared at www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com