Obituary for David B. Boorsma

David B. Boorsma, age 83, of Victoria, passed away August 31, 2019.
Preceded in death by parents, Cornelius and Hulda, and brothers, Dick, Marty, Walt, and Michael.
David worked for 38 years as a photographer for General Mills, and also ran his own wedding photography business. He served in the Army National Guard from 1955-1964, and was Mayor of Victoria in 1983 and 1984. David loved gardening and bringing his produce to farmers markets, where he was known for his peonies, tomatoes and pumpkins. Over the years, many preschoolers and young children made field trips to the Boorsma Farm to pick pumpkins and see the animals, and David was affectionately known by many as “Farmer Dave”.
David was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend; always willing to give away his extra produce, lend a hand to anyone, or tell you a great story.
Survived by wife of 61 years, Marilynn; sons, Mark (Mary), Paul, and Peter (Jennifer); daughters Kari (Bill) Woodson, and Heidi (Kurt) Kloskin; grandchildren, Amy Readence, Ashley, Nicole and Jennifer Suter, Rika, Lydia and Erin Boorsma, Ben and Hallie Boorsma, Timothy Boorsma; great-granddaughter, Mia Helmer; many other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life service Friday, 11 a.m. at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 13600 Technology Drive, Eden Prairie. Visitation Thursday, 6:30 to 8 p.m., and also one hour prior to service, all at the church. Interment Lakewood Cemetery. Memorials preferred to World Mission Prayer League or St. Andrew Lutheran Church designated for Spirit in the Pines Camp.
Huber Funeral & Cremation Services
Eden Prairie Chapel 952-949-4970