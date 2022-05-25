Obituary for David C. Buetow

David C. Buetow, age 79, of Carver passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
Mass of Christian Burial was 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 25 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church (412 W 4th St) in Carver, Father Tony Vanderloop was Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation was held Wednesday 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Interment in the church cemetery. Serving as Casket Bearers were Lynn Breeggemann, Tom Theis, Troy Theis, Neil Theis, Danny Rademacher, Susan Nickel.
David Carl Buetow was born March 26, 1943 in Glencoe the son of Walter and Esther (Gomall) Buetow Sr. On May 26, 1979 he was united in marriage to Barbara Rademacher at St. Nicholas Church in Carver.
David retired after many years working as a mechanic for Lano Equipment. He also enjoyed working in his yard and shop.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Sr. and Esther Buetow; brothers, Barthold (Rosalie) Buetow, Willard Buetow; nephew, Jon Buetow; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Clarence Rademacher, Adella Rademacher, Phyllis Theis.
David is survived by his loving family: wife of 43 years, Barbara; brother, Walter (Vivian) Buetow Jr.; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Vonnie Rademacher, Roger Theis, Lois (Duane) Jeurissen; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com