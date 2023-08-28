Obituary for David Charles Kraus

David Charles Kraus, age 83, of Victoria, died peacefully, surrounded by family on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.
The memorial service will be Friday, September 1, 10 a.m. at the historic St. Victoria Catholic Church, 8228 Victoria Drive in Victoria. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Abby of the Hills, Auburn Homes and Services or the Chaska Rotary.
David moved to Ortonville, MN with his parents, Edwin and Margaret (Douthitt) Kraus, and his older brother, Michael (Fr. Damien), when Ed took over operation of the family business, Big Stone Canning Company, in the 1940s. David talked fondly of growing up on the shores of Big Stone Lake, especially of riding his bike on the Dike Road to his grandparents’ Douthitt in Big Stone City for Sunday ice creams. He also told several stories involving misadventures hoeing weeds in the corn fields or running the sweet corn stand!
David attended Crosier Seminary, St. John’s University, and Wharton at the University of Pennsylvania. He spent a year as a Benedictine novice at Blue Cloud Abbey (now Abbey Of the Hills). His education informed his faith, which was the foundation of his life.
His greatest passion was his love of family. Thinking he would never marry, he met Connie in the canning company offices! They celebrated 52 years together. He was very proud of his children and the people they have become. For David, his marriage and children were the true successes of his life.
His interests were broad and many, among them good friends, single malt Scotch, reading theology and history, sailing, and his infamously lousy golf game. He will be best-remembered for his sense of humor and his unending and oft-repeated stories—one friend suggested David number these stories and simply say “#1” or “#42”!
Survivors include his wife, Connie; children, Michelle (Joe Birr) Kraus of Victoria, Catherine Kraus of WA, Stephen (Crystal) Kraus of Chaska, Maria (Keith Riddell) Kraus of CO, D.J. (Megan) Kraus of Chaska; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, and many treasured friends. He was preceded in death by daughter, Suzanne, his parents and brother.
A Good Life: Faith, Family, & Friends
Funeral arrangements are with Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.