Obituary for David D. Kopecky

David Duane Kopecky, age 77, of Minneapolis, formerly of Chaska, died on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
A Graveside Service will be held at St. Johns Lutheran Cemetery, Chaska, at a later date.
David was born on February 25, 1945 in Shakopee, to Arthur and Eleanor (Heitkamp) Kopecky, one of three children. He graduated from Chaska High School in 1963 and then received a bachelors degree at Mankato State University in Mankato. He was a teacher in the Minneapolis Public Schools and also a social worker. He loved spending time with his family and friends and enjoyed life with his neighbors. He was very helpful and caring to many people.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Richard Kopecky.
Survivors include his twin brother, Dennis (Carol) Kopecky of Chaska; sister-in-law, Jeanne Kopecky of Minnetonka; nieces and nephews, Eugene (Stacy) Kopecky, Jon (Krista) Kopecky, Karla (Michael) Rolfzen, Laura Kopecky Bottenfield and Lisa Kopecky; great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.