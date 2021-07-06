Obituary for David “Dave” J. Czaja

David “Dave” J. Czaja, age 80, of Shakopee, MN and Danbury, WI, passed away surrounded by his family in Shakopee, MN on June 29, 2021.
Liturgy of the Word will be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, 833 Marschall Rd, Shakopee, with Deacon Jim Pufahl presiding. Public visitation will be held prior to services from 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.
Dave was born on August 16, 1940 to Joseph and Frances (Rudolph) Czaja in Wausau, WI. The eldest of three children, Dave grew up in Schofield, WI, just outside of Wausau.
While attending high school, Dave met Marie Tambornino, and despite serving in the Air Force for a few years, they later reconnected and were united in marriage on June 20, 1964 at St. Therese Church in Rothschild, WI. Soon after their marriage, Dave and Marie started a family and were blessed with eight children. Together, they moved from Wisconsin to the Chicago area before eventually settling in Shakopee.
With a larger-than-life personality and an ability to make a connection with everyone he met, Dave was passionate, empathetic, loving, spiritual, and content. He and his large heart will be greatly missed by his wife of 57 years, Marie; children, Kathy (Ken) Schrempp, Debbie Menden (friend, Tom Wurzberger), Bob (Christine) Czaja, Patty (Brian) Jilek, Rick (Julie) Czaja, Bill (Lisa) Czaja, Jean Mesarich (Steve Broome), and Ann (Atticus) White; grandchildren, Jenny (Kyle) Hanson, Ryan (Mandee) and Tyler Schrempp, Rachel (John) Kuelbs, Leah (Mason) Sellers, Alex (Ashley) and Adam Menden, Lauren Duran, Frank and Evey Jilek, Nathan and Allison Czaja, Alyssa (Kyle) Johnson, Auna (David) Weigman, Michael and Bryan McNamee, Brittany and Ashley Czaja, Jack Mesarich, and Logan and Charlotte White; great-grandchildren, Trenten, Trevor, and Tegan Hanson, Mila Kuelbs and Henry Sellers, and Carson McNamee; sister, Therese Ann Wiesneske (Ed); and many other nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Dave will be greeted in heaven by his parents; parents-in-law, Charles and Helen Tambornino; sister, Carol Jean Buchanan; sister-in-law, Helen Singkofer; and son-in-law, Jeff Menden.
