Obituary for David E. Blood

David E. Blood, age 85, of Victoria, passed away of illness April 11, 2020 at Birches at Trillium Woods of Plymouth.
David was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Betty Lou Blood; son, Michael; parents, Andrew and Uldeen Blood.
Graduating Mpls Southwest 1952, he proudly went on to serve as a police officer and detective for the City of Edina 1958 to 1990.
A longtime resident of Eden Prairie and Victoria, David is survived by his loving family; daughter and son-in-law, Robyn and Patrick OBrien of Verona, KY; son and daughter-in-law, Jonathan and Jennifer Blood of Minnetrista; grandchildren, Erin Blood-Hunt and husband David, Benjamin Blood, Molly Blood, Michael OBrien, Kelly OBrien, Grace Blood, Nicholas Blood; great grandchildren, James and Andrew Hunt; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Mary Blood of Brooklyn Park; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Holy Family Catholic High School in Victoria.Future memorial services will be planned at a later date at Colonial Church of Edina with burial at Eden Prairie Cemetery. A full obituary can be found online www.johnsonfh.com