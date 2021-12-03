Obituary for David Ewert Moline

David Moline, age 60, of Prior Lake, peacefully entered eternal life November 21, 2021. He was surrounded by those he loved, after his courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Services were held December 2, 2021 at Immanuel Lutheran Church on Fish Lake, Prior Lake. Pallbearers were “Young Bucks” sons, Tim and Tyler Moline; nephew, Brandon Rolfes; God daughter, Leanne Demko; Godson, Javilyn Jodsaas, and honorary son, Shadaryl Whitfield. Honorary pallbearers are “Old Bucks”, Jim Lloyd, Gary Bohn, Mike Bohnsack, Dave Braun, Dan Hesse, and Jeff Keimig.
David was born February 25, 1961, in Minneapolis to Dave and Nancy (Ewert) Moline. He and his older sister Andi spent their early years in Richfield but spent most of their childhood growing up in Burnsville.
David happened to be at D&K Trailer in Savage one day, where he ran into some guys from Prior Lake. That started a connection and spread deep friendships that lasted the rest of Dave’s life. Although he didn’t attend Prior Lake High School, Dave hung out with so many friends that people thought he went there. It’s rumored Dave even participated in unleashing a greased pig down the halls of the high school. If you knew him, you could hear his deep laugh at the retelling of that story.
Dave met the love his life, Lori Wangerin, at Hooligans one night, where she invited him to a 4th of July party at her parent’s house on Spring Lake. After the party got started, Lori looked out and noticed the outline of a cowboy carrying a cooler walking along the shore of the lake – full jeans, boots, and western pearl snap button up on a hot July night. Dave knew she lived on the lake but not exactly where, so Dave just started walking until he found her. That kind of devotion earned him her love and on April 19, 1986, they were married at Fish Lake Immanuel Lutheran. They settled in Prior Lake and began their family with Tim who came in 1991 and then Tyler in 1993. Dave was so proud of his boys and loved them so much. The family has remained in Prior Lake and Credit River Township, where their roots go deep and in 1993, Dave started what is now Prior Lake Auto Collision, where he has been open for 28 years and served 20,000+ customers.
Throughout his life, Dave had a love of many things from hockey, when he was a boy to his continued love of local and national car racing, 4-wheeling in Wisconsin and South Dakota, snowmobiling in the Wyoming mountains, spending time with friends and just driving around on a weekend and appreciating the beauty God bestowed on us. Dave also had a great love of all kinds of music, but his favorite was what his friends and family dubbed “wooden records” of old-time country and western. Dave had deep faith in Jesus and shared that belief with friends and strangers and was at one time a Church Elder.
A man with many names… David, Dave, Hubby, Dad, Baby Boy, Boss Man, Ewert, Moline, Combine, Big Uff, Uffdee and Brother-in-Outlaw to name a few. But the one everyone can agree on that was most important is Friend. He was kind and never had a harsh word to say about anyone. Dave would give you the shirt off his back. He always made sure the people he loved were cared for in whatever way Dave could help them. He made us laugh with his “Dave-isms.” Rubbing the button off his shirts, poking everyone in the ribs from behind (which didn’t make us all laugh), folding his dollar bills into a square, “one more and we’ll go”, never wanting to leave somewhere once he got there. The hardest thing about writing David’s story is that you just can’t quite capture him. Dave was unique, unforgettable, and as so many people told us he was just “a good man”.
Deeply missed and cherished always by those who love David are wife Lori; sons, Tim and Tyler; mother, Nancy; nephew, Brandon; niece, Sara (Jake); great-nephew and nieces, Jackson, Sofia and Sienna; brothers-in-law, Tom and Terry Wangerin and sister-in-“outlaw,” Kathie Wangerin; and so many other beloved relatives and devoted friends. He was greeted in heaven by his father, Dave; sister, Andrea (Andi), and parents-in-law, Bill and Carol Wangerin.
