Obituary for David F. Rome

David Fred Rome, age 72, of Chaska, formerly of Chanhassen, died peacefully on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 30 at 11 a.m. at St. Victoria Catholic Church, 8228 Victoria Drive, Victoria. The visitation will be on Tuesday, November 29, 5 to 8 p.m. also at St. Victoria Catholic Church, Victoria.
Dave was born on March 1, 1950 in Winnebago, MN to Al and Odell Rome. The oldest of four children, Dave was a standout student and athlete who graduated from Blue Earth High School in 1968. After high school, Dave attended the University of Minnesota where he earned a bachelor’s degree in biology and chemistry – but, more importantly – met the love of his life, Jan Schulte. Dave would tell you that he knew immediately he’d met the woman he wanted to spend forever with. And they did. Dave and Jan were married at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Caledonia, MN and spent the next 50 years together.
During that time, he worked a successful mortgage banker and realtor – partnering with his wife Jan for many years. They also had four children – three daughters and son. Years later, grandchildren followed – eight of them. Dave was a hands-on father and grandfather – tender and gentle, generous with his laughter and affection. Throughout the years, you would find him on the lake pulling his kids and grandkids on tubes and skis, out on the driveway demonstrating how you keep your elbow in for the perfect jump shot, riding his motorcycle with Jan on the back, and sitting around the dinner table smiling at the crazy family he and Jan had created.
Dave’s Catholic faith was very important to him. He and Jan belonged to St. Hubert’s Catholic Church in Chanhassen and, later, St. Victoria Catholic Church, Victoria.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his loving wife, Jan; children, Emily (Eric) Rome Welter of Chaska, Jessica Rome of Chanhassen, Amanda (Bob Schneider) Rome of Chaska, Alex (Dana) Rome of Shakopee; eight grandchildren, Jacob, Matthew and Katherine Welter, Quinn and Noah Schneider, David W., Jackson and Ethan Rome; siblings, Doug (Deb) Rome of Eagan, Donna (Tim) Swenson of Marshall, Dori (Jim) Hummel of Eagan; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.