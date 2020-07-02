Obituary for David H. Plekkenpol

David H. Plekkenpol, age 53, a lifelong resident of Shakopee, MN, passed away with his family by his side on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, in Minneapolis, MN.
A graveside service honoring David will be held on Monday, July 6 at 10 a.m., at the Shakopee Catholic Cemetery, 830 Tenth Avenue West, Shakopee, MN. Masks will be required, and social distancing maintained. If you are unable to attend the gathering, condolence cards can be mailed to Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation, 104 West First Street, Jordan, MN 55352.
David Harold was born on January 15, 1967, in Shakopee, the first of two children to parents Dallas and Marian (Berg) Plekkenpol. He graduated from Shakopee High School in 1985. David married Jodi Rae Breeggemann on July 17, 1999, at St. Mark’s Catholic Church, in Shakopee. They were blessed with three children, Jacob, Matt and Jessica.
David drove school bus for Palmer Bus Company, for 13 years. Just one month ago, he took a position at Cubs Foods, in the bakery department. The rest of David's time was spent farming, which ran deep in his blood. He loved working the land and tending to the animals. David's love for farming crossed over to be active with the Scott-Carver Threshers, attending Farm Fest and exploring the agricultural aspects, at the county fairs.
David lived a simple life. He was most at peace outside. When time allowed, David enjoyed hunting and fishing or just simply tinkering outdoors. He was kind, caring and loving. David was a jokester and enjoyed making people laugh. Most importantly, his wife and children were David's world and everything!
Forever loved, David will be missed by wife, Jodi; children, Jacob, Matt, Jessica; parents, Dallas and Marian Plekkenpol; sister, Sharon (Larry) Windschitl; nieces, Nicole (Chris) Baker, Ashley (Nick) Bennett, Leigh Windschitl (Fiance Connor Davis); aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
There to greet him home in heaven are his grandparents Jane and Hillard Berg.
