Obituary for David H. Thul

David Herbert Thul, age 78, of Shakopee, passed July 13, 2021. Private family services will be held honoring Dave.
Born and raised in Shakopee, David was born on Christmas Day in 1942. He graduated from high school and the University of Minnesota. Dave worked at Edina Care Center as a nursing assistance for 43 years. He loved hiking, fossil hunting, gardening, and meteorology.
Survived by siblings, John Thul, Carla (Ron) Klehr, Tim Thul; special friend, Elaine Fisher and her daughter Lisa and her family; special friend, Lynette Jacobsen; many other relatives and friends.
Preceded by death parents, John and Dorothy; sisters-in-law, Jessie Thul, Kathy Thul; nephews, Patrick Ben, and Christian.
